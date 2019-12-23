Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Shown Black Flags at Jadavpur University

The students surrounded his car and shouted slogans, asking the governor to "go back".

PTI

December 23, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Shown Black Flags at Jagdeep Dhankhar
File photo of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags on Monday by a section of students at the Jadavpur University where he went to attend a meeting as its chancellor.

The students surrounded his car and shouted slogans, asking the governor to "go back".

Amid the fracas, Dhankhar was stuck for around 45 minutes after which he was escorted to the court meeting venue by security men.

"As Chancellor would be presiding the 10th Meeting of the 9th Court of the Jadavpur University scheduled to be held on Monday, the 23rd of December,2019 at 200 p.m. in the Committee Room No. I of the University," Dhankhar had said in a tweet.

The varsity earlier cancelled the special convocation where Dhankhar was supposed to confer D.Litt and D.Sc to some eminent people. It was scheduled on December 24.

The JU authorities said it will instead hold a simple ceremony in which only students will be awarded degrees and certificates.

The Left students' unions said the governor was making "unwarranted interference into the autonomy of the institute".

