Bengal Governor Meets PM Modi in Backdrop of Political Violence, Terms it 'Courtesy Call'

The meeting comes amid incidents of political violence in the state over which the Home Ministry has issued an advisory to the state government.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Bengal Governor Meets PM Modi in Backdrop of Political Violence, Terms it 'Courtesy Call'
West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi arrives to meet PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday amid incidents of political violence in the state over which the Home Ministry has issued an advisory to the state government.

Tripathi told reporters before the meeting that it was a courtesy call as he had not called the prime minister since he took over for the second term.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been trading charges over political violence in the state, with the TMC terming the MHA advisory as a conspiracy against its dispensation.

