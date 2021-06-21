Bengal Governor on A Week-Long Visit to North Bengal From Today, Second Trip to the Region in 2 Months

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a week-long visit to North Bengal from Monday, within a week after some BJP MPs demanded carving out a separate Union Territory for the region. The visit also comes few days after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice amid the post-poll violence in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of opposition and BJP MLA, called on Dhankhar on Sunday and sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence and violation of human rights in Bengal. The governor said that he will embark on a week-long visit to North Bengal from June 21 where he will proceed to Darjeeling from Bagdogra airport following a stopover at Kurseong.

Dhankhar, however, did not cite any reason for his visit. This will be the second trip of the Governor to North Bengal in two months. Following the declaration of results of the West Bengal assembly elections, he had visited Cooch Behar following allegations of post poll violence.

He had also visited Ranpagli in neighbouring Assam where people had taken shelter owing to the “violence". “Leader of opposition in WB Legislative Assembly Shri Suvendu Adhikari called on Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & sought urgent intervention for worst ever post poll violence and outrageous violation of human rights @MamataOfficial by implication in false cases all over state, the governor said in a Twitter post.

Leader of opposition in WB Legislative Assembly Shri Suvendu Adhikari called on Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & sought urgent intervention for worst ever post poll violence and outrageous violation of human rights @MamataOfficial by implication in false cases all over state. pic.twitter.com/9kF8l9tMGU— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 20, 2021

“LOP alleged complicity of state machinery @WBPolice @KolkataPolice in perpetration of gruesome violations of human rights. In barbaric and dastardly criminal acts there has been no investigation, much less arrest of culprits @MamataOfficial," he tweeted.

A fresh controversy has also erupted with BJP MP John Barla from Alipurduar demanding that North Bengal be made a Union territory, with party colleague and lawmaker from Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat, Jayanta Roy, coming out in support of it on June 15.

