Bengal Governor Slammed after Referring to Table Used to Sign Partition Papers as 'Iconic'

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was heavily criticised on Tuesday as he took to Twitter to post his picture with a caption in which he referred to a table apparently used by Lord Curzon to sign Partition papers as "iconic".

Several social media users lambasted the governor, claiming he glorified Partition in his tweet.

Two eminent authors, who had witnessed and experienced the horrors of Bengal division in 1947, said the word "iconic" was wrongly used by Dhankhar.

Recording of New Year Message for the people of State of West Bengal in the historical Raj Bhawan Library while sitting on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed first Partition of Bengal in 1905. pic.twitter.com/aMDu9hNWZ0 — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 31, 2019

After he was trolled, Dhankhar posted another message, contending that he was a "humble servant" of people.

"The person sitting on this table is humble servant of the people mandated to uphold and protect the Constitution and serve the people of State of West Bengal," he added.

Senior TMC leader and state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee termed the episode "unfortunate".

"We want to forget the episode of Partition of Bengal. It (Dhankhar's tweet) is unfortunate," he said.

Author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay said the word "iconic" should not have been used in the tweet.

"I think he misunderstood the entire thing. The word 'iconic' should not have been used. The governor has wrongly used the word," he stated.

Echoing his sentiments, litterateur Prafulla Roy said, "Partition was painful. The word wasn't used in the right context."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.