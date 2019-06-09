Bengal Governor to Meet PM Modi Tomorrow in Wake of Basirhat Clash That Killed 5 BJP, TMC Workers

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss "internal issues" of the state, including the law and order situation. The meeting comes two days after clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Basirhat killed at least five people.

The Union home ministry had on Saturday night sought a report from the Bengal government on the violence in Basirhat after BJP national executive member Mukul Roy informed home minister Amit Shah about the clashes.

At least five people were reportedly killed in a clash between the BJP and TMC workers at Bhangipara in Basirhat. While police claimed that one Qayyum Mollah was killed, the BJP claimed that four of their supporters lost their lives in the violence.

Speaking to News18, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said, “The governor requested for an appointment with our Prime Minister. The appointment was fixed on Monday and the meeting will start around noon. The Governor has already reached Delhi.”

Besides discussing "internal issues", Tripathi is likely to discuss the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24-Parganas where people from both the parties were killed and the general law and order situation across the state deteriorated.

On many occasions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the governor of siding with the BJP and had alleged that he is "acting like a BJP block President".

Banerjee and Tripathi have indulged in verbal duel on several occasions with the former accusing the governor of ‘threatening’ her over phone (after the Bashirhat communal clash in 2017).

“Today the Governor told me a lot of things. I am feeling insulted. The Governor’s is a constitutional post. I have come to power through the mandate of the people. I am not here at his mercy. He is speaking like a block president of the BJP. He has called and threatened me. He should not forgot that he is a nominated person,” Mamata had said.

Recently, the Trinamool Congress slammed PM Modi for calling West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi instead of talking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inquire about the ground situation in the wake of cyclone Fani.

On Tripathi’s meeting with PM Modi, TMC secretary general and education minister Partha Chatterjee, said, “His days are over in Bengal. We are not giving much importance his meeting with PM Modi. But still I would like to request him to tell the central government about BJP’s atrocities and involvement in political killings in Bengal.”