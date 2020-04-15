Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Govt Allows Reopening of All Jute Mills With 15 Percent Workforce

On Wednesday, Union textile secretary wrote to the state chief secretary, urging him instruct all jute mills to operate according to guidelines issued by the home ministry. The workforce will work on alternative days.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Govt Allows Reopening of All Jute Mills With 15 Percent Workforce
Representative image.

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday said all jute mills can reopen in the state but with only 15 per cent of the workforce and in strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, urging her to give necessary directions to operationalise 18 jute mills, identified by the Centre, to deal with the shortage of bags for packaging foodgrains.

Banerjee, earlier in the day, said picking and choosing jute mills will be akin to discrimination.

"How can I discriminate among jute mills? If I allow the mills to open, all of them should start functioning with all precautionary measures and using 15 per cent workforce," she said.

The workforce will work on alternative days. On Wednesday, Union textile secretary wrote to the

state chief secretary, urging him instruct all jute mills to operate according to guidelines issued by the home ministry.

An official said as per protocol, the jute mills will have to seek permission from the state government to reopen.

More than 2 lakh workers are directly dependent on jute mills in the state, which stopped operations since the lockdown was imposed.

Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) Chairman Raghav Gupta said running the mills at such low capacity with only 15 per cent workers is not feasible.

"We will make a beginning, but at the same time, we estimate after abiding to all safety protocols of the government, we can operate at 66 per cent of capacity. We will submit our report in this regard and discuss with the government," Gupta said.

Former IJMA chairman Sanjay Kajaria added, "We welcome the proposal to open all the jute mills. The IJMA has hired a top agency to make standard operating procedures for jute mills to be proposed to the state government in line with the MHA guidelines."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,401,228

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,035,773

    +37,913

  • Cured/Discharged

    503,399

     

  • Total DEATHS

    130,802

    +4,202
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres