Bengal Govt Appoints Senior Bureaucrats to Combat Covid Spread in 10 Dists Including Kolkata

The West Bengal government on Sunday appointed 10 senior bureaucrats as nodal officers in districts witnessing high numbers of COVID-19 cases. The nodal officers will work to control and combat the spread of coronavirus in 10 districts, which include — Nadia, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Darjeeling, North 24 Parganas, Cooch Bhar and South 24 Parganas.

An order issued by the Office of Chief Secretray read, “The following Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Senior Officers of the State Government shall be Nodal Officers for supervising and coordinating different activities to control and combat the spread of Covid-19," and named IAS officers S Suresh Kumar, S K Thade (Retd), Dr Subrata Gupta IAS, Hirdyesh Mohan, Barun Ray, Barun Ray, Surendra Gupta, Onkar Singh Meena, Abhinav Chandra, Pritha Sarkar for the role.

The officers have been directed to visit the assigned districts and guide the administration in management of COVID-19 and ensure the guidelines are followed. The nodal officers will work in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare Department and share regular reports with the state COVID task force.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here