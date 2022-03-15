Bengal Govt Beefs Up Security After Death of Two Councillors at Point-Blank Range

With two councillors shot dead on the point-blank range last Sunday, the State government has beefed up its modus operandi. The Chief Secretary called a special meeting with senior police officials of the State to take note of the ground level reports.

Sources say that the Chief Secretary has stated that incidents like Howrah (Balt case where one young guy Aneesh got killed), Naihati (councillor Anupam got killed), Puruliya (Tapas Kandu got killed) should not take place again.

All officers have been directed to beef up their intelligence network so that no untoward incident takes place. This has also been directed that senior officials themselves should remain on the field and see that Holi takes place in a peaceful manner.

The opposition has been blaming State Government for the law and order situation.

The government, on the other hand, has also taken measures to deal with the situation.

It is also suggested that the civic police should be given more training while dealing with the public and no colour should be given in the investigation.

Advertisement

From the Howrah Bally incident to Jhalda Congress councillor shoot out cases, the police are accused by the victims’ families and the role of the police is in question.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.