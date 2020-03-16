Bengal Govt Extends Closure of Educational Institutions Till April 15, Allots Rs 200 Cr to Combat COVID-19

Kolkata: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has decided to extend closure of educational institutions to 15 April.

Last week, the West Bengal government had decided to shut all educational institutions till March 31. However, the examinations will be held as per schedule, the state government had said.

The TMC government on Monday also allocated Rs 200 crore for the purpose of fighting the pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a media briefing said, “We have created a fund of Rs 200 crore. This will be utilised in containing the coronavirus pandemic. We have ordered two lakh N-95 masks, two lakh dresses (hazmat suits), 10,000 thermal guns among other things.”

The state government also announced insurance policies worth Rs 5,00,000 each for 10,00,000 health workers who will be involved in tackling COVID-19 in West Bengal.

“So far nearly 3.24 lakh people have been screened and 5,590 were kept under watch. No positive cases have been reported in Bengal," she added.

Six people are currently in isolation in hospitals and 1,977 are under home surveillance.

“For the safety of people, we have decided to invoke Centre’s Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 in Bengal. We have taken the decision in today’s health meeting after we have received reports that 10 persons kept in isolation for suspected coronavirus infection are not co-operating with the doctors and refused to stay quarantined,” stated the chief minister.

The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 is a law which was first enacted to tackle bubonic plague in Bombay state in former British India. The law is meant for containment of epidemics by providing special powers that are required for the implementation of containment measures to control the spread of the disease

“There is nothing to panic. We need to remain alert. I would like to appeal to all to cooperate with us and the health staff. This will help us in containing the outbreak for people’s safety,” she added.

