Bengal Govt Increases Pension of Retired School Teachers
The order will apply to the family pensioners and teachers of state government-aided schools, who were drawing pension on December 31, 2015, according to a notification.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: Despite its "limited financial capacity", the West Bengal government has increased pension of school teachers, who had retired before January 2016, a state minister said.
The order will apply to the family pensioners and teachers of state government-aided schools, who were drawing pension on December 31, 2015, according to a notification. There will be 20 per cent rise of basic pension for the retired teachers in the age of 80 to 85 years while the increase will be by 30 per cent for those who are above 85 years of age to less than 90, the notification said.
The minimum revised basic pension is fixed at Rs 8,500, it said. The order will be effective from April 1, this year.
State education minister Partha Chatterjee said the government is committed to provide retirement benefits to elderly school teachers. "No other state governments have worked for the retired teachers the way we have done, despite our limited financial capacity," he said.
The announcement, however, comes ahead of the elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of the state, which are likely to be held in mid April.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout
- Salaam, a Video Game Based on a Refugee's Life, Wants You to See Their Harsh Realities
- Coronavirus Impact: Samsung Factory in Korea Shut Down After Employee Tests Positive
- Bhutan's PM Urges Every Citizen to Adopt 'Stray Dogs' as Birthday 'Gift' to its King
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets