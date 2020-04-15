Bengal Govt Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory For Patients, Relatives When Visiting Hospitals

Kolkata: In its bid to combat the spread of coronavirus cases, the West Bengal health department has made wearing masks mandatory for patients and their relatives while visiting hospitals.

Those found without masks will not be allowed entry, said the memorandum on the "Standard operating protocols for preventing mixing of suspected COVID-19 patients with others" issued by the department on Tuesday night.

The state government on Sunday had already made wearing masks compulsory for people visiting public places.

The advisory also mentioned that "a patients relative will not be allowed to enter the isolation ward and designated ward" meant for COVID-19 patients.

A security personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) would screen all patients and their relatives with thermal scanner before they enter the emergency department, it said.

Anybody having fever should not be allowed to enter the emergency department. Instead he has been advised to attend fever clinic, it stated.

According to the memorandum, a senior medical officer physician (SMOP), wearing protective gear, will be present in the emergency room throughout the day for primary screening of suspected COVID-19 patients.

And before referring any patient to the medicine ward the emergency medical officer (EMO) should consult a senior doctor, the advisory said.

A suspected COVID-19 patient found gasping will be treated in a separate room and sent to the emergency where resuscitation facility is available, the memorandum stated.

At present, West Bengal has 64 hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients and seven testing centres authorised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

