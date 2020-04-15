Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Govt Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory For Patients, Relatives When Visiting Hospitals

Those found without masks will not be allowed entry, said the memorandum on the "Standard operating protocols for preventing mixing of suspected COVID-19 patients with others" issued by the department on Tuesday night.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Govt Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory For Patients, Relatives When Visiting Hospitals
Image for representation: Reuters

Kolkata: In its bid to combat the spread of coronavirus cases, the West Bengal health department has made wearing masks mandatory for patients and their relatives while visiting hospitals.

Those found without masks will not be allowed entry, said the memorandum on the "Standard operating protocols for preventing mixing of suspected COVID-19 patients with others" issued by the department on Tuesday night.

The state government on Sunday had already made wearing masks compulsory for people visiting public places.

The advisory also mentioned that "a patients relative will not be allowed to enter the isolation ward and designated ward" meant for COVID-19 patients.

A security personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) would screen all patients and their relatives with thermal scanner before they enter the emergency department, it said.

Anybody having fever should not be allowed to enter the emergency department. Instead he has been advised to attend fever clinic, it stated.

According to the memorandum, a senior medical officer physician (SMOP), wearing protective gear, will be present in the emergency room throughout the day for primary screening of suspected COVID-19 patients.

And before referring any patient to the medicine ward the emergency medical officer (EMO) should consult a senior doctor, the advisory said.

A suspected COVID-19 patient found gasping will be treated in a separate room and sent to the emergency where resuscitation facility is available, the memorandum stated.

At present, West Bengal has 64 hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients and seven testing centres authorised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,396,833

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,016,840

    +18,980

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,665

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,998

    +1,398
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres