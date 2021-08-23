Bengal Govt Preps for 3rd Wave: 2,300+ Paedriatric Care Units, Training of Doctors, ASHA Workers

As experts warn of a third wave predicted to affect children more, the West Bengal government is augmenting paediatric facilities in the state, by increasing beds for children and critical care units.

Here are the steps being taken by the state government:

• The state government said it is increasing the amount of paediatric beds in Bengal, especially the critical unit treatment facility at every district level.

» 1550 CCU beds (critical care unit).

» 528 PICU (Pediatric intensive care unit) beds, out of which 244 are currently functioning and 284 have to be set up.

» 270 NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) beds out of which 161 are functional are 109 are to set up.

» In total, the government will set up 2,348 beds under CCU, PICU, NICU facilities.

» A total of 160 SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) beds will also be augmented, increasing the number of functioning SNCU beds to 2,476.

• Training of doctors including pediatricians and general duty medical officers, nursing staff and other support staff has also been arranged by the government.

• An expert committee was formed with renowned pediatricians and physicians, both from the medical colleges and private sectors to formulate the guidelines and circulate them.

• A list of medicines was finalised by the expert committee and the process of procurement has been started.

• Rural caretakers such as ASHA workers have also been sensitised on Covid-19 care. They will look for symptoms related to the disease in public and help in its management and also provide guidance to families of children infected.

