Bengal Govt to Demerge Bally Municipality from Howrah Civic Body

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state government has approved a proposal to separate the Bally Municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation and a bill will soon be introduced in the Assembly in this connection. The decision of separating the Bally Municipality was taken five years after the civic body was amalgamated with the Howrah Municipal Corporation.

”There has been a demand of the people of Bally to separate the civic body from the HMC. They have appealed to us and mentioned that they are facing problems to go to Howrah which is far from their place. ”They wanted Bally Municipality to be a separate body like it was earlier. We will bring the civic body back after demerging it from Howrah (Municipal) Corporation. A bill will soon be introduced in this connection,” Banerjee said after a cabinet meeting.

Incidentally, a recommendation to demerge the Bally civic body from the HMC and give it a status of the municipality was sent from the state urban development department to the finance ministry. The Bally Municipality was amalgamated with the HMC in 2015.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to form municipalities in Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district and Falakata in Alipurduar, she said.