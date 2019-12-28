Bengal Govt to Remove 'Terrorist' Tag from Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose's Name in Text Book

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has decided to correct the 8th class history textbook which has referred to freedom fighters Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki as ‘revolutionary terrorists’.

The matter was raised by CPI(M) MLA Pradip Saha in the Assembly who expressed his shock over the text of the History book which says that Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki were part of ‘revolutionary terrorism’.

A review committee, headed by TMC legislator Jiban Mukhopadhyay, was formed in July last year after Saha's complaint to undertake the necessary changes in the textbook. The committee said the word 'terrorism' might send a wrong message to the students.

“The textbook uses ‘revolutionary terrorism’ on page 112 under the chapter ‘Our Past, Our Heritage’. We reviewed it and suggested that it should be only ‘revolutionary’ and not ‘revolutionary terrorism’,” Mukhopadhyay said.

“People in Bengal are very emotional about Khudiram Bose and hence we deemed the changes to be necessary. We had submitted our report to WBBSE in November,” he added.

State board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said the changes have been made and books have been republished after the suggestions of the review committee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.