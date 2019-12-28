Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Govt to Remove 'Terrorist' Tag from Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose's Name in Text Book

The matter was raised by CPI(M) MLA Pradip Saha in the Assembly who expressed his shock over the text of the History book which says that Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki were part of ‘revolutionary terrorism’.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Govt to Remove 'Terrorist' Tag from Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose's Name in Text Book
Representative image.

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has decided to correct the 8th class history textbook which has referred to freedom fighters Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki as ‘revolutionary terrorists’.

The matter was raised by CPI(M) MLA Pradip Saha in the Assembly who expressed his shock over the text of the History book which says that Khudiram Bose and Prafulla Chaki were part of ‘revolutionary terrorism’.

A review committee, headed by TMC legislator Jiban Mukhopadhyay, was formed in July last year after Saha's complaint to undertake the necessary changes in the textbook. The committee said the word 'terrorism' might send a wrong message to the students.

“The textbook uses ‘revolutionary terrorism’ on page 112 under the chapter ‘Our Past, Our Heritage’. We reviewed it and suggested that it should be only ‘revolutionary’ and not ‘revolutionary terrorism’,” Mukhopadhyay said.

“People in Bengal are very emotional about Khudiram Bose and hence we deemed the changes to be necessary. We had submitted our report to WBBSE in November,” he added.

State board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said the changes have been made and books have been republished after the suggestions of the review committee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram