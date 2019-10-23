Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Govt Urges MHA to Rethink Decision on Entrusting Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's Security with CRPF

The Mamata Banerjee-led government, in a letter to the MHA, has also sought to know the reasons why it was not consulted before the decision to hand over the governor's security to the CRPF was taken.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bengal Govt Urges MHA to Rethink Decision on Entrusting Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's Security with CRPF
File photo of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has urged the Union Home Ministry to reconsider its decision on entrusting the security of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with the CRPF, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The state government, in a letter to the MHA, has also sought to know the reasons why it was not consulted before the decision to hand over the governor's security to the CRPF was taken. "It is the responsibility of the state government to look after the security of the governor since he is the constitutional head of the state.

"The state government has provided him with "Z" category security since the first day of his appointment. Then, why did the MHA suddenly decide to entrust his security with the CRPF without consulting us," a senior official of the state Secretariat told PTI.

The official said, the state government's security arrangements are foolproof and the MHA has been urged to rethink on the issue. Dhankhar took oath as the governor of West Bengal on July 30. The MHA on October 15 had issued an order, directing the CRPF to take charge of Dhankhar's security that will be valid in all parts of the country.

Though it is more than a week since the MHA notification was issued, the CRPF personnel are yet to take over the security of the governor at the Raj Bhavan. Meetings between senior officers of the state police and the paramilitary force on laying of the new security design had ended inconclusively, making it difficult for the

CRPF to take charge of the governor's security. Sources at the Governor's office said a communication was sent to the state government to upgrade the governor's security from Z to Z+ category after his vehicle was blocked inside the Jadavpur University campus allegedly by its students when he went there to 'rescue' Union Minister Babul Supriyo in September.

Only Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee get Z+ security in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram