News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Bengal Govt Writes to Eastern Railways for Resuming Suburban Train Services

Image for representation

Image for representation

"GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains..," the West Bengal Home department said in a tweet.

The West Bengal government has written to Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday seeking discussions on plying of a few pairs of suburban trains daily observing the COVID-19 regulations. "GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains..," the West Bengal Home department said in a tweet.

"In the morning and afternoon hours for general commuters at large on observance of physical distancing norms and public health protocol," it said in a series of tweets and shared the letter written by state home secretary H K Dwivedi to the ER general manager.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...