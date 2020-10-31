Next Story
Bengal Govt Writes to Eastern Railways for Resuming Suburban Train Services
Image for representation
"GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means to disperse passengers in need at railway platforms and has written a letter to railway authorities for discussions towards plying of a few pairs of trains..," the West Bengal Home department said in a tweet.
- PTI Kolkata
- Last Updated: October 31, 2020, 22:29 IST
"In the morning and afternoon hours for general commuters at large on observance of physical distancing norms and public health protocol," it said in a series of tweets and shared the letter written by state home secretary H K Dwivedi to the ER general manager.