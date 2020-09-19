Bengal Has Become Home to Illegal Bomb-making: Gov Dhankhar on NIA Arrests

West Bengal has become "home to illegal bomb-making" and the state administration cannot escape its accountability for the "alarming decline" in law and order, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

The governor's comments came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda from several locations in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulamearly on Saturday.

"State has become home to illegal bomb making that hasthe potential to unsettle democracy. Police @MamataOfficialbusy in carrying out political errands and taking on theopposition. Those at helm @WBPolice cannot escape theiraccountability for this alarming decline in law and order,"Dhankhar tweeted. The governor alleged the state director general ofpolice is distanced far from reality and his "ostrich stance"is "very disturbing".

"How far distanced is DGP @WBPolice from reality iscause of worry. His 'Ostrich Stance' is very disturbing.Appreciate the role of policemen in general-they r working indifficult situations. Problem is with those at the helm who runmindful of conduct and r politically guided," Dhankhar saidin another Twitter post.

"…DGP on this alarming affairs @MamataOfficial to me'West Bengal police firmly adheres to the path laid down bylaw. There is no discrimination for or against anyone in anextra-legal sense'," he said in another tweet. The governor, who has had regular run-ins with theMamata Banerjee dispensation on several issues, had on earlieroccasions accused the police and administration in the stateof playing a partisan role and causing harassment to leadersand workers of opposition parties.