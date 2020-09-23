Bengal Has Made Provision To Meet Power Demand During Durga Puja: Minister

Kolkata, Sep 22: The West Bengal government has made adequate provision to meet the power demand in the metropolis and districts during the festive days of Durga Puja next month, which is likely to be a low-key affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are making a provision of five per cent excess demand for power this Durga Puja than the previous year. We have provisioned for 8,400MW demand in the state. However, power demand is likely to be less due to the pandemic,” West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

He also said power consumption in the state has bounced back to pre-COVID levels – around 8,000MW this month so far (West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd 6,400MW and nearly 1,600MW for CESC Ltd). “This indicates that industrial activity is regaining normalcy,” Chattopadhyay said.

During the lockdown phase since late March, retail power demand had slumped by 22 per cent and industrial demand by 30 per cent, sources said.

