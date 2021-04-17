Bengal Health Official's Office Filled with Covid-19 Vaccines Catches Fire

A fire broke out at the office of a health official on Saturday morning at Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, where a large stock of COVID-19 vaccines was stored. The blaze erupted inside the office of the deputy chief medical officer of health, a senior official said.

At least 12 fire tenders managed to douse the flames after four hours, he said, adding, there were no reports of

any injury.

“Huge quantity of COVID-19 vaccines was stored in the office. We are assessing the condition of the medicines and

estimating the degree of damage,” the official said.

According to fire department sources, the cause of the fire could be electrical short circuit. Further investigation is underway, they said.

