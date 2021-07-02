Bengal Woman Kidnapped By ‘Lover’ She Met on Facebook, Rescued After Abductor Makes Ransom Call

A housewife from Birbhum, Bengal, recently had to go through a terrible experience after being abducted by a man she had fallen in love with on Facebook. Her captor took her all the way to Gujarat and then called her family for ransom. The man was finally nabbed by the police.

The woman is a resident of Nalhati, Birbhum, where she lived with her husband’s family after her wedding in 2019. The woman, who was quite active on social media, got close to a man named Rakesh Kumar Pandey, who claimed to be a native of Halkhodi under Nepal’s Jaleswar police station. Their friendship soon got converted into love, after which she eloped with her lover on May 23 this year.

After she went missing, her father lodged a complaint with the Nalhati police station. A few days later, he got a call asking for Rs 6 lakh as the price for his daughter’s freedom. The kidnapper also threatened to sell her off if he refused.

Her father came back to the police station and reported everything to them. The number was traced and it led the police to a slum in Surat, Gujarat. With the help of the local police force, the woman was rescued from a shanty in the chawl, and the man was nabbed. After being rescued, the woman was first produced at a Rampurhat court and later returned to her family. Her father says he is delighted to have his daughter back.

