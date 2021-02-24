Bengal Logs 2 Fresh COVID Deaths, 189 New Cases

Kolkata, Feb 23: West Bengal on Tuesday registered two COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 10,253, the health department said in a bulletin. One fatality each was reported from Purulia and Kalimpong districts, it said adding that one of the two deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The tally mounted to 5,74,099 after 189 fresh cases were recorded in the state, it said. The discharge rate improved to 97.62 per cent after 228 recoveries were registered in the state. Till date, 5,60,447 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases currently is 3,399, the bulletin said. The 19 fresh positive cases included 63 in Kolkata.

Since Monday, at least 18,302 samples were tested in West Bengal for COVID-19 pushing the total number of such tests to 84,62,809. Meanwhile, at least 59,186 people were vaccinated at 833 sites in West Bengal on Tuesday, a health department official said.

Out of them, 9,039 were vaccinated with Covaxin and 10,486 people were administered the second dose of the Covishield. So far, around 8 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal in the past 32 days, the official added.

