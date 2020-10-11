Bengal Logs Highest One-day Spike Of 3,591 COVID Cases, 62 Deaths

Kolkata, Oct 10: The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 2,91,194 on Saturday after the state reported a record spike of 3,591 fresh cases, maintaining a rising trend for the fifth consecutive day, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll rose to 5,563 after 62 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin also said that 3,032 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours in the state and the discharge rate is now 87.86 per cent. As many as 2,55,838 recoveries have been made so far, it said.

The state now has 29,793 active cases. West Bengal continues to break records in COVID-19 cases every day for the last five days.

On October 6, the state logged 3,370 fresh infections, the highest single-day spike till that day, and the figure is rising on each day since then. Kolkata reported 20 of the fresh fatalities, followed by North 24 Parganas district (12), Howrah (nine) and South 24 Parganas (seven), the bulletin said.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. Of the 62 deaths, 50 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,591 new cases included 783 from Kolkata, 756 from North 24 Parganas, 221 from South 24 Parganas and 197 from Howrah, the bulletin said. Since Friday, 42,855 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 36,50,989.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor