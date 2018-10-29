Bengal Man Arrested for Selling his Infant Daughters for Rs 1.8 Lakh to Childless Couple

A man was arrested for selling his two-month-old twin daughters to childless couples for Rs 1.8 lakh in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday."Ratan Brahma, 49, sold his twin daughters on October 26. On the basis of information shared by some residents of Ramchandrapur Bhaduria area, we arrested him on Sunday. We have recovered Rs 1.45 lakh from him," an official of Gaighata Police station said. Only the father has been arrested, but his wife, too, will be interrogated, police added.