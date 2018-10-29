GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bengal Man Arrested for Selling his Infant Daughters for Rs 1.8 Lakh to Childless Couple

Police have recovered Rs 1.45 lakh from Ratan Brahma, 49, who sold his twin daughters on October 26.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengal Man Arrested for Selling his Infant Daughters for Rs 1.8 Lakh to Childless Couple
Photo for representation
Loading...
Kolkata: A man was arrested for selling his two-month-old twin daughters to childless couples for Rs 1.8 lakh in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

"Ratan Brahma, 49, sold his twin daughters on October 26. On the basis of information shared by some residents of Ramchandrapur Bhaduria area, we arrested him on Sunday. We have recovered Rs 1.45 lakh from him," an official of Gaighata Police station said. Only the father has been arrested, but his wife, too, will be interrogated, police added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...