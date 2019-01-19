English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal Man Booked for Duping People With Fake Website on Govt’s Literacy Programme
Police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation in connection to the crime and started investigation in the matter. The accused is currently absconding.
(Representational Image)
Delhi: An FIR was registered against a man by Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly creating a fraudulent portal by the name wbpmgdisha.in which is similar to the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) portal and duping people on the pretext of recruitment under the central government scheme.
The complaint was filed to the vigilance officer of ministry of electronics and information technology Hari Sewak Sharma.
The ministry in its internal investigation identified the man behind the crime as one Prasenjit Bhattacharya, a resident of Shyamnagar in West Bengal.
"We have not authorized any company/agency to implement the PMGDISHA scheme. The fraudulent website is notifying recruitment under PMGDISHA and an application fee of Rs 80 is charged to register for the same, refundable, after appearing for examination," the ministry said.
The ministry further alleged that the web portal in question is also collecting personal bank details like name of account holder, account number, IFSC code and other details along with photographs and signature of candidates.
The PMGDISHA portal is owned by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited but the alleged portal isn't at all associated to CSC, the ministry said.
PMGDISHA is a government scheme to digitally literate six crore persons in rural areas, states, Union territories, reaching around 40% of rural households by covering one member from every eligible household by 31st March, 2019.
Police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation in connection to the crime and started investigation in the matter. The accused is currently absconding.
The West Bengal Police has also been informed about the matter.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
