English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal Man Charred to Death After Woman He Raped and Set on Fire Grabs Him While Burning
The woman is now under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries on her face and hands.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Malda: A 35-year-old man was burnt to death in West Bengal's Malda district after a woman he allegedly raped and set on fire, grabbed him while still ablaze, police said Tuesday.
The woman is now under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries on her face and hands, officials said.
She claimed that the accused used to disturb her and entered her house on Monday evening when no one was there. The woman, a widow, said that he then raped her and set her on fire, and she then grabbed him tightly.
Police said locals rushed to her house after noticing smoke emanating from there and found both of them on fire inside a room.
A jar of kerosene was also found in the room, officials said.
They took both of them to a local hospital from where they were referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The man succumbed on Tuesday morning there, police said.
The woman lived at Subhas Colony under Manikchak police station limits. She has three daughters and her eldest daughter was married and lives elsewhere.
Police said they were trying to find out why the accused had visited Subhas Colony, which is around 35 km from his residence in Chanchal.
Locals claimed that the accused often visited the house of the woman. District Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said, "We are investigating the case from all angles."
The woman is now under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries on her face and hands, officials said.
She claimed that the accused used to disturb her and entered her house on Monday evening when no one was there. The woman, a widow, said that he then raped her and set her on fire, and she then grabbed him tightly.
Police said locals rushed to her house after noticing smoke emanating from there and found both of them on fire inside a room.
A jar of kerosene was also found in the room, officials said.
They took both of them to a local hospital from where they were referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The man succumbed on Tuesday morning there, police said.
The woman lived at Subhas Colony under Manikchak police station limits. She has three daughters and her eldest daughter was married and lives elsewhere.
Police said they were trying to find out why the accused had visited Subhas Colony, which is around 35 km from his residence in Chanchal.
Locals claimed that the accused often visited the house of the woman. District Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said, "We are investigating the case from all angles."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavanshi First Look
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows
- People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results