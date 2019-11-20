Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengal Man Goes for Fishing in Ganges, Returns with 18.5kg Giant Bhetki Worth Rs 12,000

Bera and his friends took the fish to the market in Phuleshwar where it was auctioned off. A local fish seller bought the jumbo Bhetki for a whooping sum of Rs 12,000.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
Bengal Man Goes for Fishing in Ganges, Returns with 18.5kg Giant Bhetki Worth Rs 12,000
A worker unloads fish from a taxi boot at a fish market in Kolkata. (A PTI photo used for representtaion)

Kolkata: A jumbo Bhetki fish weighing 18.5 kg was caught from the Ganges in Howrah district's Uluberia on Tuesday, fetching a whopping price of Rs 12,000.

Local resident Tarun Bera had gone to the river for angling along with his friends in the morning. After some time, he could feel a pull in the fish hook. As he pulled the hook, he found a huge Bhetki fish stuck on the wheel. The fish was later weighed at 18.5 kg.

Bera and his friends took the fish to the market in Phuleshwar where it was auctioned off. A local fish seller bought the giant sized Bhetki for a whooping sum of Rs 12,000.

"I hope to sell it for Rs 13,000-Rs 14,000," he said.

