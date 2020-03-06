Take the pledge to vote

Bengal Man Held for Duping Youth of Rs 5 Lakh by Promising Govt Job

Accused Sitaram Mukherjee is a former secretary of Shiksha Bandhu Samiti, an affiliate of the ruling TMC's trade union wing.

PTI

March 6, 2020
Burdwan: A former secretary of Shiksha Bandhu Samiti, an affiliate of the ruling TMC's trade union wing which is a part of West Bengal's Burdwan University has been arrested for allegedly duping an unemployed youth of Rs 5 lakh by promising him a job in the Department of Fisheries, police said on Friday.

The accused, Sitaram Mukherjee, was arrested from Burdwan town on Wednesday evening, a police officer said.

He was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ratan Kumar Gupta on Thursday, which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, he said.

Rinku Das of Rampurhat in Birbhum district filed a case against Mukherjee at the court, accusing him of duping the complainant of Rs 5 lakh by promising him a job in the Department of Fisheries, following which the court directed the police to investigate the matter, the officer said.

As per the complaint, Mukherjee had demanded Rs 12 lakh from Das, of which he had paid Rs 5 lakh as advance, the officer said.

Das had even received an appointment letter from the Department of Fisheries, which was later found to be fake, he said.

When Das told Mukherjee about it, he assured the complainant to send another appointment letter but kept him waiting and did not return the advance amount, following which Das filed the case, the officer added.

