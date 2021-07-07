Bengal Man Killed 3 Family Members, Buried Bodies In Godown

A new angle has come to the fore in the murder of four people that took place in Kaliachak in West Bengal’s Malda district. A 19-year-old youth, Mohamad Asif, was arrested on June 19 for allegedly killing his parents, sister and grandmother and keeping the bodies buried in the godown near his house for four months. The deceased were identified as Asif’s mother Ira Bibi (45), father Jawad Ali (50), sister Arifa Khatun (17), and grandmother Alekjan Bibi (75).

Now the autopsy report is out and it reveals that the accused’s father had wound marks on his neck and some marks were found on his mother’s neck as well. Police suspect the mother was strangled to death and the father was hit with a sharp weapon.

To ascertain the facts, the cops will start a fresh round of questioning with Asif. The district superintendent of police (DSP) Alok Rajria has sought permission for the interrogation from a court in Malda. The police have also spoken to the doctors who have conducted the autopsy to know about the possible reasons behind the wounds.

During earlier questioning, Asif had revealed that on February 28 he had served all the family members soft drinks spiked with sleeping pills. When they fell unconscious, he tied their hands and gagged their mouths with the help of duct tapes. He then drowned all his four family members in a reservoir inside the house. Later, he buried the bodies in an under-construction godown.

Asif was arrested after his 21-year-old brother Arif Mohammad filed a complaint against. Arif told the police that he too was tied down with duct tape but he somehow managed to escape.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here