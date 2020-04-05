Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

INDIA

1-min read

Bengal Man Killed in Clashes Over Setting Up of Quarantine Centre

Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Birbhum district after a middle-aged man succumbed to bomb injuries after a clash broke out between two groups of villagers over Covid-19 response work.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
Bengal Man Killed in Clashes Over Setting Up of Quarantine Centre
For representation: A police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Suri: A man was killed in a clash between two groups of villagers allegedly over setting up of a quarantine centre at a village school in Birbhum district on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Talibpur village under Parui police station.

"A clash broke out between two groups of villagers. Prima facie a man succumbed to bomb injuries," Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

Police forces have been deployed in the village where the situation is tense but under control, he said.

The police, however, did not say anything on the reason behind the clash.

Local sources claimed that the administration has decided to set up a quarantine centre for suspected COVID-19 cases at a school in the village and it was not liked by a section of villagers while others were in favour of it.

An altercation on the issue between members of the two groups led to a clash and a middle-aged was killed, they said.

