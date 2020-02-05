Bengal Man Loses Legs, Hand While Trying to Get Down from Train
Ismail Sheikh, a migrant labourer, was returning home in the district's Englishbazar area, he tried to get down the running train in Rathtala- Bura Buri area when he slipped and fell, losing both his legs and a hand.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Malda,Bengal: A 30-year-old man lost both his legs and a hand after he fell down from a running train in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday, officials said.
Ismail Sheikh, a migrant labourer who works as a mason in Gujarat's Surat, was returning home in the district's Englishbazar area, they said.
He tried to get down the running train in Rathtala- Bura Buri area when he slipped and fell, losing both his legs and a hand, they said.
He was taken to the Malda Medical College and Hospital by other passengers of the train, who also informed his family.
Officials said doctors at the hospital have advised his family to shift Sheikh to a hospital in Kolkata as his condition is critical.
