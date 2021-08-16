Bengal Man Lost Thumb Due to Chinese Manjha

A resident of West Bengal’s Howrah district has lost the thumb of his right hand after meeting with an accident due to Chinese manjha at Santragachi bridge. Gautam Manna, who lives in Howrah’s Bagnan, also received seven stitches on his neck during his treatment at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The incident occurred on Sunday when he was returning home after completing work.

Gautam said that he was on his way back to his home from Kolkata. He reached Santragachi Bridge around 3:30 pm. “I felt a wound in my hand. As soon as I realized that something was piercing my hand, it started bleeding,” he said.

Traffic police personnel deployed at the bridge came to his rescue. Gautam was rushed to a private hospital in Howrah, from where he was referred to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata. He lost his thumb following the accident. Currently, he is under treatment in the hospital.

According to the police, there have been reports of several accidents due to Chinese manjha. Police said in another incident a man’s bike got entangled with a Chinese manjha which left him with serious wounds. He is also admitted to a hospital.

The deadly Chinese manjha is a nylon thread coated with glass and metal dust. It can cause wounds to any human or birds. Chinese manjha has now become a nightmare on the streets of Bengal. Ahead of Independence Day, the police had launched several drives to arrest kite sellers who were also selling Chinese manjha.

