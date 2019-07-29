Bengal Man Lynched by Mob on Suspicion of Child-lifting; 17 Arrested
The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was beaten and kicked by 250 people. The incident comes a week after two people were beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in separate incidents in the district last Sunday.
Representative Image.
Alipurduar (WB): A person was lynched in West Bengal's Alipurduar district by a mob on the suspicion of being a child-lifter, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at the Tasati tea garden on Sunday evening when locals saw a person moving suspiciously in the area, an officer of Falakata police station said.
"Over 250 people had beaten up the man with fists and also kicked him. He was seriously injured when we recovered him from the mob," the officer said.
The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was declared brought dead at the Birpara hospital, hospital sources said.
"Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the incident and they will be produced at the court on Monday. Further investigation is on," district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said. The incident comes a week after two people were beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in separate incidents in the district last Sunday.
