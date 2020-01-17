Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengal Man Stabs Himself and Family, Claims He Was Worried About NRC

Police said Tahiruddin SK, a resident of Basantia village, was 'mentally distressed' and had participated in several protests against CAA and NRC.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
Bengal Man Stabs Himself and Family, Claims He Was Worried About NRC
The Trinamool Congress said people in Muslim-populated areas are living in fear now. (PTI)

Kolkata: A 34-year-old man in West Bengal's Contai sub-division stabbed himself and his family members claiming that he was worried about the fall-out of a possible National Register of Citizens exercise, the police said on Friday. Tahiruddin SK, a resident of Basantia village, has now been admitted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital here in a serious condition after he attempted to take his own life on Thursday.

A senior police officer of East Midnapore district said Tahiruddin, a mason, could have been "mentally distressed". "He has multiple stab injuries. Now, the priority is his medical attention. He may be mentally distressed also. But till the doctor gives clearance we cannot talk to him," said the police officer.

A relative of the victim said that Tahiruddin was worried about the fallout of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. "He was not directly linked to any political party, but recently took part in several protests against the CAA and NRC. "He looked worried. He used to discuss with various people what will happen. He was always worried about the mistakes in his documentation. He used to run from one person to another detailing them," said the relative.

State's ruling Trinamool Congress leader and Contai-2 Panchayat Samiti Vice President Tarun Jana said people in Muslim populated areas are living in fear now. "The government has to increase efforts to assure the people".

But the opposition Bharatiya Janata party has blamed the Trinamool for the incident. "The Trinamool Congress and its leadership have to take responsibility. The state ruling party is misleading people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They are evoking fears among the people through their campaigns against NRC," BJP's Contai Organisational District Vice President Anup Chakraborty told IANS.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
