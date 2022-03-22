Bengal: 7 Dead after Massive Uproar Over Killing of Panchayat Dy Chief in TMC-Controlled Rampurhat Village 

Tension has gripped Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum district after a panchayat upoprodhan (deputy chief) was reportedly killed in a bomb attack on Monday evening.

The panchayat deputy chief’s murder has triggered massive uproar in the village with angry mob ransacking and setting afire several houses, leading to the death of at least seven people, Birbhum SP Nagendra Tripathi has confirmed.

Witnesses told the police that Bhadu Sheik, deputy chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-controlled Barshal village panchayat, was attacked by four men on motorcycles who had their faces covered, reports said.

Sheikh was taken to the Rampurhat government hospital but was declared brought dead. His body has been brought to his native Bagtui village in Rampurhat.

While the incident was alleged to be the fallout of rivalry between two factions of the ruling party, TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh tweeted saying that the incident has nothing to do with politics.

A team of CID from Kolkata is heading toward the village to investigate the matter.

A three-member TMC delegation — comprising Firhad Hakim, Rampurhat MLA Asish Banerjee, and MLA of neighbouring Labpur constituency Abhijit Sinha — is also on its way to Rampurhat.

A Birbhum district police officer said Bhadu Sheikh’s brother, Babar Sheikh, was shot dead a year ago in the same village.

