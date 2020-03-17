Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal Milk Trader Arrested for Selling Cow Urine and Dung as Anti-COVID Drug

The man was selling cor excreta on the National Highway 19, that links Delhi and Kolkata. He claimed he got the idea from a cow urine party organised by the Hindu Mahasabha on March 14.

IANS

Updated:March 17, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Milk Trader Arrested for Selling Cow Urine and Dung as Anti-COVID Drug
Representative image.

Kolkata: A milk trader was arrested on Tuesday for selling cow dung and urine in a makeshift roadside shop in Hooghly district's Dankuni, about 20 km from the West Bengal capital.

Mabud Ali was arrested by the Hooghly district police for "cheating and hurting religious sentiments".

Ali had from Monday started selling the two bovine excreta claiming the products would ward off Coronavirus infection. He said he took inspiration from the Hindu Mahasabha event on gomutra in Delhi.

At Ali's stall, one could drink urine of Indian cows at Rs 500 a litre and take the dung at Rs 500 a kilo.

Ali had placed packs of cow dung and jars of cow urine on a table by the National Highway 19 -- that links Delhi and Kolkata. The man claimed he got the idea from a gomutra (cow urine) party organised by the Hindu Mahasabha on March 14.

"Drink cow urine and ward off coronavirus," said a poster pasted to the table. "I have two cows -- one Indian cow and the other a jersey cow. I earn my living selling milk. So, after I saw the gomutra party on television, I realised I can make more profit by selling cow urine and dung. Now, I can utilise every part of cows in my business," said Ali.

However, in Ali's stall, a litre of urine and a kilo of dung of the jersey cow came at a cheaper rate -- Rs 300. "A Jersey cow is not a pure breed like Indian cow. So, its urine also is not that much in demand," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram