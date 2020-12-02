Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim Becomes First Volunteer to Take 'Covaxin' in Phase III Trial in Kolkata

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday took the shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which is in Phase III of its trial. The 62-year-old urban development minister, who became the first volunteer to whom the shot was administered, said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine.

The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin has been started at the ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) in Kolkata.

"I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial," Hakim said.

Hakim went through necessary check-ups to find out whether he was having any comorbidity. Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Phase III regulatory trial of Covaxin at the institute.

At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin vaccine in the Phase III trial here.

