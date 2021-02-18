Bengal Minister Injured After Assailants Hurl Crude Bombs Inside Rly Station in Murshidabad

West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled bombs at him in Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night. At least two other persons who were with him were also injured in the incident.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was reportedly waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm when he was attacked. The MLA of Jangipur in Murshidabad district and a few other injured persons were rushed to the Jangipur Superspeciality Hospital from where Hossain was referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. After initial treatment, he was shifted to a Kolkata hospital.

Hossain, also a leading businessman in the area, was reportedly attacked at a crowded spot in full public view.

According to sources, at least 13 people accompanying the minister were injured in the attack.

The minister has reportedly sustained severe injuries on his left limbs and could soon be transferred to Kolkata for further treatment, said sources,

Among the TMC workers who are injured, some may even need amputation, said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned the attack. "I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured," he said.

I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured: Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/DhqxpIEKvw— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader from Murshidabad, also condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of culprits.

"Hossain was an exceptional personality within the TMC who paid dearly because he was honest," he wrote on Facebook.