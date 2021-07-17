CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» India» Bengal Minister Sadhan Pande Hospitalised with Lung Infection, Condition Critical
Sadhan Pande's oxygen saturation is quite low and doctors are keeping a constant watch on him, hospital sources said.

The condition of the Consumer Affairs and Self Help and Self Employment minister is "very critical" and he has been put on ventilator support at the ICU of a private hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande has been hospitalised with a severe lung infection, a Health official said on Saturday. The condition of the Consumer Affairs and Self Help and Self Employment minister is "very critical" and he has been put on ventilator support at the ICU of a private hospital in Kolkata, he said.

The septuagenarian was rushed to the hospital late on Friday night in a semi-conscious state after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, the official said. Pande's oxygen saturation is quite low and doctors are keeping a constant watch on him, hospital sources said.

A four-member medical team which includes an endocrinologist has been constituted to treat Pande, who has several comorbidities like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and renal disorders, they added.

first published:July 17, 2021, 16:37 IST