Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee Given Charge of Sadhan Pande's Departments

Senior West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, and Self-Help Group and Self Employment departments, as per an official order.

The two portfolios were held by Sadhan Pande, who is in hospital since mid-July with lung infection.

Pande would remain a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government but without a portfolio, the order said. Besides the two new departments, Mukherjee holds the portfolios of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, and Panchayat and Rural Development.

The condition of Pande, the TMC MLA from Manicktala, is “quite critical", hospital sources said.

