Bengal Mother, Abused and Tortured By Son, Attempts Suicide At Police Station

A woman, who was being allegedly abused and tortured by her son almost daily, tried to die by suicide after entering the police station premises. The woman, named Shakila Khatun, 60, turned up at the Ekbalpur Police Station to complain about her son. However, she changed her mind at the last moment and instead of filing a complaint tried to set herself on fire after pouring kerosene. Fortunately, someone standing next to her stopped her from doing so.

Khatun’s son has been arrested by the police. On Tuesday, she arrived at the Ekbalpur police station around 12:30 pm to complain. But when she stepped into the station, she attempted suicide. After the incident, the woman reported feeling sick and she was immediately taken to SSKM Hospital where first aid was administered to her.

Her son Farooq has been arrested based on his mother’s allegations. Khatun’s daughter and Farooq’s sister alleged that the son and his wife often verbally abused and hit the mother besides inflicting untold torture on her through various means.

On Tuesday afternoon, the mother was beaten up again. Unable to bear the mental and physical torture, Shakila Khatun went to the Ekbalpur police station to complain about her son but ended up attempting suicide in extreme frustration. Incidentally, she had tried complaining against her son previously, but the police did not take any action.

