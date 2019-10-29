Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengal MP's Son Orders Phone Online, Gets Stones Instead; Complaint Lodge

In a complaint lodged with English Bazaar police station on Monday, Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu said his son Animes Murmu had ordered a Samsung M30 mobile on October 23 but found two stoned in the box.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Representative image.
Representative image.

Malda (WB): A BJP MP from West Bengal has said that he has received stones in a box instead of a mobile phone that his son had ordered online, police said on Tuesday.

In a complaint lodged with English Bazaar police station on Monday, Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu said his son Animes Murmu had ordered a Samsung M30 mobile on October 23.

The price of the cellphone is Rs 11,999. "However, my wife received a box of a Redmi 5A handset. When I opened it, instead of the Samsung M30 phone, I found two stones in it," Murmu told PTI. A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started in the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram