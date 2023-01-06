Bengal: 'Picnic Award' to Eco-Friendly Outside Gatherings in Howrah | Check Details Here

As winter months get colder, the need for some sun-bathing makes picnics popular across West Bengal. Owing to a large number of picnics in Howrah, the ‘Madhavpur Environment Awareness Society’ has introduced a “Picnic Award."

Across West Bengal, picnic spots, village open fields and river banks have been populating from the beginning of the season. In Howrah, places like the 58 Gates, Gadiara, Damodar, Rupnarayan or green field wilderness have been seeing throngs of people basking in the sun.

For this competition, the Dr. Bhavani Prasad Dutt Environment Friend Award 2022 - 23 has been announced.

Take a look at the following conditions to participate in this competition

The picnic group must have a minimum of 15 members/members, including a leader.

The picnic spot should be natural.

It is said that the team that uses more environment-friendly things, burns heat without any harm to nature, disposes waste in the right place, will get priority over others.

Also, there will be music at the picnic, but a picture of what kind of sound system is being used need to be shown.

A maximum of 10 photographs should be taken to illustrate the event, one of which should include a picture of the entire team and one of the entire picnic, covering the area where the picnic is being held.

Each picnic group must have a name, the competition will continue till 31st March 2023. Photos can be sent to this number 7980407544 (WhatsApp number of Madhavpur Environment Chetana Samiti)

Results of this competition will be announced on 14th April 2023.

We Transfer link: https://we.tl/t-aeOXVHnI3s

