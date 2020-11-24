Bengal Plans Committee, Task Forces for Covid-19 Vaccination after Modi's Meet with Mamata and Other CMs

The West Bengal government is planning to set up a special Covid-19 committee at the state level and task forces at the booth level for the execution of the inoculation process, once a vaccine is available in the market.

It was learnt that the bureaucrats were asked to work on the process after chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Though Mamata, in the meeting with Modi, maintained that there was enough manpower and infrastructure in the state to handle the vaccination process, the plan to set up the special committee and task forces will help the West Bengal government in the smooth execution of the exercise.

While asserting that the entire country is looking forward to an early vaccination programme, the chief minister assured the Prime Minister that her government is fully prepared with trained manpower and required infrastructure, which includes cold chains, for the vaccination programme.

"We are ready to work with the Centre and all other stakeholders to ensure a speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon as the vaccine is available," she said.

Mamata observed that despite the onset of festivities in the Durga Puja-Kali Puja-Chhath Puja season, and despite the recommencement of the suburban rail movements, the state government has been successful in actually reducing the positivity rate and the death rate and in improving the discharge rate.

"Despite being a state with international borders with multiple countries and several states, and despite carrying the cosmopolitan heritage of bearing the burden of patients from the neighbouring states, West Bengal has been performing remarkably well as compared to other metro cities," she said.

The CM told PM Modi that they are still awaiting adequate funds from the central government following Cyclone Amphan and to deal with the pandemic situation.

While elaborating more on the central funds, she said, "The dues on account of GST compensation to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore have accumulated and on the other hand the expenses on every account are increasing.”

The state has already spent around Rs 4,000 crore only on account of Covid-19 management but till now the Centre has released only Rs 193 crore.

Taking a cue from the point raised by the Maharashtra chief minister, Mamata affirmed that political gamesmanship, competitive rallies and public hazards must be avoided in greater public interest.

PM Modi held the meeting with chief ministers of eight states— West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan— which have witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.