A fresh FIR seeking investigation into the unnatural death of West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s former bodyguard, Subhabrata Chakraborty, has been filed based on the complaint by Chakraborty’s wife.

The ex-security guard, who was found dead in his room in October 2018, had been living with other policemen at the police barrack at Contai in East Midnapur.

According to police sources, a gunshot was heard from Chakraborty’s room at around 9.30 am. The other policemen in the barrack found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Kanthi Mahakuma Hospital. The service revolver was recovered from right beside his body.

Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty, wife of Chakraborty, filed a fresh FIR on July 7 stating that she wants fresh probe to be initiated on her husband’s death. She raised questions on why her husband was taken late to Kolkata after finding him dead.

She mentioned in the FIR that until now she could not say anything as she knew “Suvendu Adhikari was powerful”. However, now she feels that her husband case needs to be investigated.

Bengal police lodged an FIR against unknown miscreants into the unnatural death on charges of IPC section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here