Bengal Police Launch Bomb Recovery Helpline Number in Bid to Curb 'Rising Crime'

Be it 2015 or 2022 the Barrackpore industrial belt in Kolkata is known to make headlines. From a shoot out to bomb blast, locals said crime has become a common thing. Barrackpore is an industrial belt and that reportedly provides fodder for such activities.

Just this week, one child died and another was severely injured in Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district when some children were unknowingly playing with a crude bomb.

Police claim they have now come up with new method to curb such menace. The Kolkata Police have launched a helpline number – 9147889554. Anyone from the Commissariat area will now be able dial this number or even make a WhatsApp call and give information about any suspicious activity and cops have assured quick action.

The Kolkata Police will soon launch a campaign to create awareness about this helpline number.

Cops said the name and identity of the caller will not be disclosed and therefore forces expect more people will come forward with information that could be useful.

Speaking to News18, the Commissioner of Barrackpore district, Aloke Rajhoria said, “these bombs are reportedly planted by local goons and people in the area are scared to identify them. This number will be an important tool for locals who know anything and can help give cops key leads. The helpline number is to be monitored daily and we will take immediate action.”

“Our motive is to stop this and for that we are trying every method we can. Considering this process would be anonymous, we hope people will come forward with useful information,” Rajhoria added.

10 days ago, a 100-kg bomb masala was recovered from Bhatpara by STF (Special Task Force) which falls under the Barrackpore Commissariat.

Several instances of children dying due to bomb blasts have been reported across Bengal in several districts.

The opposition in the state – the BJP – have slammed the ruling TMC government over such instances. The BJP has time and again alleged that the area has become a bomb factory. Locals said the BJP-TMC tussle too triggers such instances.

The MP of this region – Arjun Singh – who had previously joined the BJP, but is now come back to TMC. He said, “there have been several instances of heavy gambling in these areas too also trigger such incidents.”

The state BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, “people are closely watching all that is transpiring in Bengal ahead of the Panchayat polls.”

According to sources, cops unable to take some real action against such perpetrators. Sources also claim that the actual problem is the political affiliations of ‘anti-socials’ in this area.

Sources said if bombs are not recovered from a particular person’s residence, then linking them to the actual attack becomes difficult. Moreover, locals allege that people accused of making bombs often get bail.

After the 2019 Loksabha Polls, when Arjun Singh became MP from BJP, huge unrest was reported in the area. Police sources claim the helpline number is their bid to help prevent further escalations.

Police sources claim continuous raids will be carried out in this area and that before Panchayat polls, the administration wants to curb such cases across districts in Bengal.

