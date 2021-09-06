Bengal Police Officer Dies by Suicide in West Midnapore, Wife Suspects Murder

A West Bengal Police officer allegedly died by suicide in his room in West Midnapore on Saturday morning. However, his wife believes the officer was murdered and then hanged from the ceiling.

According to West Midnapore Police, the sub-inspector, posted at Keshpur police station, was found hanging from his room at the police barracks within the campus of the police station.

“A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Keshpur police station. A written complaint by his wife has also been submitted with the police stating she suspects that the officer was murdered and then hanged from the ceiling,” said a police officer stationed at the Keshpur police station.

The officer further said that Choudhury was first seen hanging from the ceiling by his maid, whom he had hired to clean his room and cook food. “The maid on seeing the sub-inspector hanging from the ceiling cried for help. Jawans near his room rushed to the room and took him down,” added the officer.

“He was rushed to the Keshpur Rural Hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead,” said the officer. The deceased sub-inspector has been identified as Sanjay Chowdhury, a resident of Quikota in Midnapore.

The 47-year-old deceased sub-inspector is survived by his wife and son. Choudhury’s wife, Deepshika, who is living with her son in the Bishnupur quarter of Bankura said, “My husband was a very sorted person. He was calm and polite. There was no reason for him to commit suicide. My husband has been murdered.”

Choudhury’s wife added that police personnel from Bishnupur incited her husband to commit suicide.

Choudhury’s father-in-law backing her daughter said that his son-in-law cannot commit suicide.

Residents of Keshpur and Midnapore are not able to believe that Choudhury killed himself by hanging from the ceiling.

A man in his early twenties on social media wrote, “Sanjay Chowdhury’s house is in my neighbourhood. We call him Sanju Mamu. We are stunned to learn of his death. He is to play with us and tell us stories.”

