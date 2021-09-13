Bengal Police Put up Posters to Warn People Against Fake Gold Coin-selling Tricksters

“Hey, this is Raju. Don’t you recognize me? It’s me who built that house that you live in. I got a gold coin from an ancient era while digging the ground for your home. If you’re interested, I can sell it to you at a cheap price.”

The aforementioned story is just an example of the language and persuasion tactic employed by a gang of fraudsters, who are tricking people into buying fake gold coins in Birbhum, West Bengal. The racket has been going on for a while now, and a lot of people have unfortunately fallen into their trap.

According to sources, these fraudsters are collecting the phone numbers of people and then calling them. Then they pick out an unsuspecting victim from the list and defraud them of huge money by employing the tactic described above. This sort of crime is not new in the district. However, there has been a spurt in such cases in the last month as many were tricked into buying false gold coins from these cheats.

The Birbhum Police have taken a strong initiative to stop this racket. A few fraudsters have already been arrested and hundreds of counterfeit gold coins and firearms have been recovered from their dens.

However, according to the police, it is important to alert the common man so that nobody falls into the trap of such criminals. With an eye on alerting the public, the police have started putting up large posters in prominent localities, including the Suri police station. The poster reads: “The public is hereby warned that if someone happens to contact you with the lure of old-fashioned gold coins or seals, don’t fall in their trap. The coins are fake. Please contact the nearest police station if this happens."

Apart from building awareness, videos are being made and uploaded on social media by the district police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here