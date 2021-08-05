Bengal Police to Use Drones to Monitor Chicken Neck Corridor in Siliguri

The police in West Bengal’s Siliguri, strategically the most important city in the state as it is considered the gateway to the Northeast, Bhutan and Nepal, has come up with a new idea of surveillance. With drones, the police have decided to beef up the security system.

On Wednesday, cops have already used drones for surveillance.

Commissioner of Police (Siliguri) Gourav Sharma told News18, “This is for surveillance over law and order, traffic, crime-prone areas and Covid-19 night curfew. We will also use the same method during major festivals also.”

There will be a team assigned for the operation and the control room will closely watch the device live and in case a situation arises, a quick response team will immediately be rushed. The police believe that it will also curb trafficking on the route.

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate or Siliguri Metropolitan Police was established in 2012 after bifurcation of the Darjeeling Police District and has eight police stations under its jurisdiction.

Sharma (an IGP rank officer), IPS, has taken over charge as the CP of Silliguri Police Commissionerate .

The region has a population of 1,02,00,00.

Managing Director of Help Tourism and resident of Siliguri Raj Basu said, “This system will help a lot because this area was known for trafficking and smuggling. It is gateway of east for South Asian countries, the core Chicken Neck Corridor is safe and constant monitoring is taking place will help to build up international branding for tourists. We will be again go back to golden age when from this route trade tourism both used to take place. Therefore, we welcome this move.”

