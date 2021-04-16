Bengal Polls: Coronavirus-positive RSP Candidate Dies; State Registers Record One-day Spike of 6,910 Cases

Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, who tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, died at a hospital here on Friday. Nandi, 73, the party’s nominee from the Jangipur assembly constituency in Murshidabad district in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, was in home isolation and taken to the Berhampore hospital on Thursday night after his condition deteriorated, he said.

He had comorbidities and died around 6 pm at the medical facility, the official said. Congress candidate from Samsherganj assembly segment Rezaul Haque, who had tested positive for COVID-19, also died at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 6,43,795 on Friday after the highest- single-day spike of 6,910 new cases was reported in the state, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll in the state rose to 10,506 after 26 fresh fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Kolkata also accounted for the highest single-day jump of 1,844 new cases as well as nine deaths, the bulletin said. At least 2,818 patients recovered from the disease as the discharge rate now is 91.99 per cent.

Since Thursday, 40,153 samples were tested for COVID- 19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 97,15,115, the bulletin added.

