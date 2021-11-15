Bengal Post-poll Violence: Attempt to Rape Case Registered by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation probing serious crimes during post-poll violence in West Bengal on the order of the Calcutta High Court, on Monday registered an attempt to rape case against a person in Murshidabad district, a CBI spokesperson said. A complaint of attempted rape was made with the police in Nabagram area in May but it was alleged that no case was registered, he said. The CBI registered a case on that matter.

A few men intercepted a woman, who is the complainant, and her friend who were returning from Kandi in Murshidabad district. While one of the men tried to rape the complainant, others raped her friend. The police had registered a case in connection with the gang rape, the investigation of which was taken over by the CBI on August 25.

On August 19, the high court ordered that probe into cases of alleged murder and rape during the violence that broke out following the eight-phase assembly elections held in March and April be carried out by CBI. The agency registered 45 cases so far.

